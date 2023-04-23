Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.

If you haven’t seen the memes and TV jesters, or reprogrammed the remote since Fox News settled, Bud Light’s marketing arm teamed up with a transgender influencer thus triggering a boycott of Anheuser-Bush, which has lost billions in stock value.

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Biopower bucks: Boon or boondoggle?

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.

Another Easter: Eastern Orthodox holy day

A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.

Friday, April 14, 2023

NH Senate’s job: There is no free lunch

State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Sunday, April 09, 2023

Mixed messages: Got your Narcan handy?

There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.

Friday, April 07, 2023

It’s about safety? Wellington addition

Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.