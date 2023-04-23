Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
If you haven’t seen the memes and TV jesters, or reprogrammed the remote since Fox News settled, Bud Light’s marketing arm teamed up with a transgender influencer thus triggering a boycott of Anheuser-Bush, which has lost billions in stock value.
That’s the same Anheuser-Bush that operates a big brewery in Merrimack providing hundreds of good jobs for Granite Staters.
In New Hampshire last week, Ramaswamy cited Netflix as a company that has demonstrated how to get back to business and leave social engineering to politicians and pundits.
“It was a company that was in the center of Hollywood, bending its knee to the anti-excellence and woke orthodoxy,” he said. “They actually had a disastrous quarterly earnings report that then caused Netflix to say, OK, we’re rethinking things.”
Anheuser-Bush pressed reset last week with a new ad campaign featuring galloping Clydesdales and patriotic landmarks without a rainbow in sight. The Gateway Arch in Missouri makes an appearance, but maybe that’s just a nod to Missouri hosting the Clydesdale training taken from Merrimack in 2018.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.
State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.