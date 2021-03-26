Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to pave the way for a college-university merger by including the plan in state budget legislation. House budget members appear likely to slow that down considerably and rightly so. As huge a change as this one is, it deserves careful consideration on its own merits.

Some House members don’t like Gov. Sununu’s emergency declarations, or much of anything he has done, in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. They are using that same state budget process to weaken the governor’s emergency powers. It is the wrong thing to do, as such a change deserves careful consideration on its own merits.

The governor’s powers should not go unchecked, of course. Some form of legislative review needs to take place. But since the pandemic is the first such true emergency since the law was enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, it is important that all factors and all actions be coolly and properly assessed before changes are made.

Judging by election results, Gov. Sununu’s handling of the emergency has met with wide public approval and rightly so. We would want to see just how requiring a legislative vote every 21 days to extend emergency powers would work and what the consequences might look like.

It is curious that the legislators who are demanding this change aren’t acting instead to immediately seek a legislative resolution that would rescind the governor’s declaration. That’s already in the law.

Playing games with the state’s biennial budget is not a new sport. It is important that the public make it as much of a spectator sport as it can.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
My Cousin VINI: Good news from a stumble

So maybe New Hampshire contracted with My Cousin Vinny rather than with Vaccine Vini on arranging some COVID-19 shots? VINI is short for Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface, the state’s new online portal.

Nashua's good news: Wendy Hunt to lead Chamber

Nashua’s business future looks brighter today with the announcement that Wendy Hunt is taking over as president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce. She starts her new job on Monday but from what we know of her, she’s already hard at it.

Sunday, March 21, 2021
Spending decisions: Who's divvying up your dough?

Gov. Chris Sununu made a wise move last week in announcing that the Legislature will make most of the decisions as to the spending of the latest huge pot of U.S. taxpayer money being spread around the land by President Joe Biden and his lockstep Congress.

A goodwill tour: What's there to 'sell' here?

When the national news media get a convenient cliché stuck in their noggins, it becomes unshakeable. One recent example: the reporting that the Biden team is traveling around the country in order “to sell” its $2 trillion spending plan. But just what is left to “sell” — and to whom — after P…

Brentwood blues: A hard of hearing problem

Some Brentwood residents are in a dither because an item in the town-funded Brentwood Newsletter dared to question terms such as systemic racism and to criticize the motives of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Friday, March 19, 2021
About that UNH merger: Key moment for Rep. Ladd

If there is strength in numbers, the dozen former trustees who signed a letter objecting to the merger of New Hampshire’s two higher education systems is hardly impressive. Given the hundreds if not thousands of former university system and community college system trustees who have served t…

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
School choice: Options for more parents

The school choice bill before the state Senate this week is worthy of careful consideration. The objections to allowing more parents more choice for their children’s education are as numerous as they are weak. State Sen. Denise Ricciardi of Bedford did a good job of rebutting them in her op-…

No Irish need apply: Sad about the parade

  • Updated

It was disappointing but not a great surprise that Manchester will not have its St. Patrick’s Day parade this year. Are the same people in charge of reopening the city’s schools also in charge of shamrocks?

Sunday, March 14, 2021
Friday, March 12, 2021
Licenses to kill: 2nd DWI should end them

A 20-year-old Bow man lost his life in 2018 because another man, driving drunk for at least the third time, crashed into his vehicle. We don’t know how many more times Joseph Leonard of Derry may have driven while drunk, how many more times he may have endangered the lives of others on our r…

Smoke detectors: Time to check and change

Hard as it is to believe that our recent spring-like weather is about to snap back on New Hampshire this weekend, the fact that we turn our clocks ahead Saturday night makes the spring tease even tougher to take. Who cares if the sun won’t set until almost 7 p.m. if it’s still going to feel …

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Staggering spending: NH delegation is at work

New Hampshire taxpayers shouldn’t be too upset with Sen. Maggie Hassan and her colleagues for voting a COVID-19 relief check to the convicted murderer of Manchester police officer Michael Briggs. Our congressional delegation did a lot worse than that.

Sunday, March 07, 2021