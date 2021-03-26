Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to pave the way for a college-university merger by including the plan in state budget legislation. House budget members appear likely to slow that down considerably and rightly so. As huge a change as this one is, it deserves careful consideration on its own merits.
Some House members don’t like Gov. Sununu’s emergency declarations, or much of anything he has done, in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. They are using that same state budget process to weaken the governor’s emergency powers. It is the wrong thing to do, as such a change deserves careful consideration on its own merits.
The governor’s powers should not go unchecked, of course. Some form of legislative review needs to take place. But since the pandemic is the first such true emergency since the law was enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, it is important that all factors and all actions be coolly and properly assessed before changes are made.
Judging by election results, Gov. Sununu’s handling of the emergency has met with wide public approval and rightly so. We would want to see just how requiring a legislative vote every 21 days to extend emergency powers would work and what the consequences might look like.
It is curious that the legislators who are demanding this change aren’t acting instead to immediately seek a legislative resolution that would rescind the governor’s declaration. That’s already in the law.
Playing games with the state’s biennial budget is not a new sport. It is important that the public make it as much of a spectator sport as it can.