The JP Pest man was here the day the news reached us of a New Zealand fellow who had a cockroach stuck in his ear for three days.
Pest men are not easily fooled. They like to trust but verify.
“How do they know it was in there for three days?” Mr. Pest asked.
We told him that when the cockroach was removed, it was found to be reading a newspaper dated three days earlier.
Satisfied, Mr. Pest went about his business. He reported that we had some “light” mouse activity in the basement. He left before we could ask how he knew just how much the mouse may have weighed. Still, it was good to know our mice are in fighting trim.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.
