Wednesday’s rioting and insurrection in Washington, D.C., underlined the importance of yesterday’s inaugural ceremonies in Concord being a public event. Indeed, the Washington spectacle makes it all the more vital that such business be conducted in public. Regrettably, Gov. Chris Sununu had already decided to cancel the inauguration on the State House plaza, citing threats of violence as the reason.

“Violence never wins,” Vice President Mike Pence said as U.S. senators reconvened to conduct their business Wednesday night after being driven from their chambers by the mob that afternoon.

But violence does win if public officials go to ground in the face of threats and intimidation. The U.S. Capitol and other public buildings will no doubt be even less accessible to the people as a result of the invasion by Donald Trump’s rioters.

To be sure, New Hampshire’s bullies aren’t likely to change Gov. Sununu’s basic policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. But the bullies can only be encouraged to further intimidation when the governor and other state leaders move to block public access to the conduct of the public’s business. As we noted earlier this week, New Hampshire law enforcement and safety agencies are perfectly capable of keeping the peace while protecting public business and lawful protest. Democracy loses when the bullies win.

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Editorials

Bill Conway, 'Mr. Golf': Manchester legend has passed

At the Derryfield Country Club, he was known to many simply as “Mr. Golf,” and for good reason. From his earliest years on a standout Manchester High School West team, through his competitive years in city and state events, to his play in the Profile Seniors circuit, Billy Conway was known a…

Sunday, January 03, 2021
Editorials

Wrong place to protest: Sununu's home should be off-base

  • Updated

We have no sympathy for the loud and foul-mouthed individuals who feel they have the unqualified right to harass and disrupt the peace and privacy of public servants in their own homes. Recently, it has been Gov. Chris Sununu and his young family who have been targeted. But it could be any p…

Editorials

Speaking of rights: Bow, Salem and Right to Know

If you don’t think the First Amendment and the Right to Know law are key to an informed public, consider recent events in Bow and Salem. Bow residents have recently learned that 10 of the 11 officers of their police department voted no confidence in their police chief. They also learned that…

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Editorials

Litter bugs us: Talking COVID-19 trash

It has been noted that the 2020 pandemic has had the salutary effect of getting more people pursuing more outside activities, be it hiking, biking, climbing, or just perambulating in the fresh air. Alas, it has also brought out the witless few who bespoil nature even as they walk through it.

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Editorials

Tax dodge: Nothing to see here

There being some strength in numbers, it is good to see that New Hampshire has plenty of company in its suit against Massachusetts for trying to collect income tax from people no longer earning their incomes there. More than a dozen states have joined in seeking a U.S. Supreme Court review o…

Editorials

Christa's coin: Good idea for sale proceeds

We like the design for the new Christa McAuliffe silver dollar, as revealed last week. We like even more the tie-in it will have with another New Hampshire point of scientific pride: the FIRST Robotics program, which was started here by Dean Kamen and is now recognized and practiced around t…

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Editorials

Clear the roof: Dangerous driving warning

It shouldn’t have taken a law, or death and serious injury for New Hampshire motorists to recognize the danger they create by failing to clear ice and snow from atop their vehicles. In fact, most drivers do recognize this. But it only takes one who, either by distraction or disregard for oth…

Editorials

Littleton’s loss: Dr. 'Crow' Enderson, RIP

Our condolences to his immediate family and to his much larger Littleton “family” on the recent passing of Dr. Robert “Crow” Enderson. If there was a sport or community cause in which “Crow” wasn’t involved, we would be surprised.

Editorials

Still time to give :The need for Santa Fund

  • Carl Perreault

Our good news from the week just past: Despite or perhaps because of this tough and terrible year, people and businesses are continuing to contribute to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Friday, December 18, 2020
Editorials

Those House rules: Not requiring masks is wrong

The Republican majority on the New Hampshire House Rules Committee was right this week to reject mandates on firearms, or even firewater, at the State House. It was wrong on refusing to require the wearing of protective masks.