Wednesday’s rioting and insurrection in Washington, D.C., underlined the importance of yesterday’s inaugural ceremonies in Concord being a public event. Indeed, the Washington spectacle makes it all the more vital that such business be conducted in public. Regrettably, Gov. Chris Sununu had already decided to cancel the inauguration on the State House plaza, citing threats of violence as the reason.
“Violence never wins,” Vice President Mike Pence said as U.S. senators reconvened to conduct their business Wednesday night after being driven from their chambers by the mob that afternoon.
But violence does win if public officials go to ground in the face of threats and intimidation. The U.S. Capitol and other public buildings will no doubt be even less accessible to the people as a result of the invasion by Donald Trump’s rioters.
To be sure, New Hampshire’s bullies aren’t likely to change Gov. Sununu’s basic policies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. But the bullies can only be encouraged to further intimidation when the governor and other state leaders move to block public access to the conduct of the public’s business. As we noted earlier this week, New Hampshire law enforcement and safety agencies are perfectly capable of keeping the peace while protecting public business and lawful protest. Democracy loses when the bullies win.