Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.
Burns, who has run and lost before for the Republican 2nd District nomination, did his rude best to talk over and interrupt fellow candidates Lily Tang Williams and George Hansel. Burns looked particularly boorish in persistently refusing to let Tang Williams, a Chinese immigrant, use her allowed time to answer his accusations.
Hansel fared better. Sitting next to him, the Keene mayor simply called Burns a liar.
Burns’ act reminds us of Trump’s outrageous televised encounter with Joe Biden during the 2020 race. Trump refused to let either Biden or the moderator speak without interrupting them. It only helped Trump lose the race.
If Burns follows suit, he will lose his race, too. Then, perhaps, he can again act Trumpian by claiming that he really won.
All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?