Local venues say a law is needed to prevent individuals or firms from buying tickets and then reselling them online for much more than face value. To add insult to self-inflicted injury, there may still be tickets available at list price at the box office. Perhaps the person seeking a ticket should check with the venue first?
But, proponents testified, some of these resellers are copying the venue’s website so that it appears the consumer has purchased from the venue itself. That is fraud and there are already laws against it.
Another law is not always the best course of action. Several Republican state senators seemed to understand this in hearing the bill from Sen. Shannon Chandley (D-Amherst).
They caught on that if one of them held a ticket to the Super Bowl and wanted to sell it, such a law would prevent it. Even more important, noted Sen. Dan Innis (R-Bradford), if Fleetwood Mac’s former guitar master was playing and Innis wanted to pay above face value for a ticket, this legislation would not allow him to go his own way.
Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.