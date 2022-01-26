Now that a Manchester firefighter has said he was wrong about others illegally collecting extra pay, will that be an end to the matter? The man had claimed that some in the department were being paid for fire calls to which they did not respond when off-duty.

There is some fuzziness about who gets paid under what circumstances. In return for residing within 15 miles of Manchester, the department apparently pays an extra stipend for call-outs to multiple-alarm blazes, even when there are none. In 2018, for instance, nearly 200 members got a total of $322,000 for this, even though the city had no qualifying fires that year.

The disgruntled member, Richard McLaughlin, said he was wrong to accuse others of receiving such pay when they had not returned for such calls.

They may have legitimate reasons, he said, like going out to dinner and maybe having a few drinks or they may have child care issues or be sick.

But which is it? Is the city supposed to make these payments for anyone who checks a box? Shouldn’t the taxpayers know this?

After the initial claim, Fire Chief Andrew Parent said he and the city were looking into the matter. It has been all crickets since then.

In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.

Modern word-speak has become too much for us. We have long since ignored much “breaking news.” It is seldom news, and being the first to post a press release is hardly shattering.

So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.

A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.

The Biden administration is overdue for a booster shot. The efficacy of its public health messaging is clearly wearing off, as more and more Americans become less and less confident in what it says.

Mayor Joyce Craig, confronted with what looks like a nice little pay scandal in the Manchester Fire Department, has her “policy director” out with the standard government-issue response.

The local landlord is a go-to bad guy in the pantheon of Bullywood villains. Trotted out to help a young Vito Corleone emerge a don in “The Godfather,” a landlord is pressured not to evict, but instead even to lower the rent, for a tenant who squanders a below-market lease by keeping a dog a…