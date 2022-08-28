If it weren’t for the ridiculous, New Hampshire’s politics would indeed be sublime. We will stick with the former today.
Witness U.S. Senate candidate Donald Bolduc last week, insisting that “anything the government is involved with is not good and doesn’t work.”
From his political record so far, we doubt very much that Bolduc was listening to what he was saying. But we wonder, general, how voters are to assess your own government service record if in fact what you say is true.
Further, what would the general propose as an alternative to the civilian government running the military? Private militias, perhaps?
Bolduc, of course, is not alone in such absurdities.
The name Norm Major may not mean much to many Granite Staters but it has meant a lot to the effectiveness of New Hampshire government. It also is reflective of the time and devotion of many of the men and women who serve in our outsized legislature for $100 a year.
In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.
