The number of accidental ingestion cases among little kids has gone up as the cannabis industry has moved from illegal to medicinal to recreational use.”

That sentence is from our Sunday News story this week. It is both a warning to parents and another reason why Gov. Chris Sununu and the Legislature should again resist the efforts of the pot industry to legalize the drug in New Hampshire.

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023

A dumb look for GOP: Leave well enough alone

It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to ente…

Home and the range: Hands off the gas stove!

There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023

Manchester crisis: Aldermen awakening

Manchester has a crisis and it’s not just on its befouled streets, although a growing and dangerous homeless sidewalk encampment is symbolic of the abject failure of leadership from Mayor Joyce Craig.

Peter Thomson: He gave much to NH

We were sorry to read of the passing last week of Peter Thomson. Few may recognize the name but he gave much to his beloved New Hampshire in ways large and small over his long lifetime.

Friday, January 06, 2023

About time: Judges’ retirement age

Here is one good thing that could and should come out of the new session of the New Hampshire Legislature: Step one in moving from age 70 to age 75 the mandatory retirement age for judges.

Right to pay? Bad bill is withdrawn

Here is one good thing that is not coming out of the new Legislature: A bill to charge citizens $15 an hour when they request information under our Right-to-Know Law.

Wednesday, January 04, 2023

Gov., AG owe NH: Explain Quinn matter

Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.