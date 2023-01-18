The number of accidental ingestion cases among little kids has gone up as the cannabis industry has moved from illegal to medicinal to recreational use.”
That sentence is from our Sunday News story this week. It is both a warning to parents and another reason why Gov. Chris Sununu and the Legislature should again resist the efforts of the pot industry to legalize the drug in New Hampshire.
But, the pot pushers say, New Hampshire is an “island” surrounded by pro-pot states. If it’s good for them, it’s good for us and, even more, the state can either tax its sale or have pot and pot candy overseen by and sold in our state liquor stores.
No thanks.
Legalized pot is fairly new in the region and elsewhere. It is wise for New Hampshire to see the results first. Cases of little kids hallucinating and becoming seriously ill from eating cannabis that looks like a gummy bear are another reason to keep us on our “island.”
It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to ente…
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.