There is a providence, goes the saying, that “protects idiots, drunkards, children and the United States of America.”
Providence was surely on America’s side when the treasonous Trump mob attacked our U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Vice President Mike Pence and his family were rushed to a secure area while the pursuing mob yelled, “Hang Mike Pence!” Had it not been for fortuitous timing, the Pence family might easily have ended up like the Romanov family at the hands of Lenin’s goons.
Had the mob caught up with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — or any congressman or senator in the way — this could have played out like any bloody coup in a banana republic.
To be sure, five dead and hundreds (mostly police) injured was a terrible outcome. It easily could have been much worse.
As for Donald J. Trump’s culpability in all this, there is little question that he sowed its seeds long ago with his claims of a rigged election. There is certainly no doubt that he didn’t lift a finger to stop the mob at any point during its day of destruction.
As his impeachment trial continues, another quote comes to mind, this one by Abraham Lincoln.
“Must I shoot a simple-minded soldier boy who deserts, while I must not touch a hair of the wily agitator who induces him to desert? I think to silence the agitator and save the boy, is not only constitutional, but withal a great mercy.”
Trump may not be all that “wily” but he is surely beneath contempt. Republicans individually and as a party need to make that clear.