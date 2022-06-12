On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Reagan brought honor, dignity and selflessness to the office of president. The Jan. 6 mob was inspired by Donald Trump, who brought division, deception and disgrace to the office.
Some who believe Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and his brazen attempts to nullify it will never be convinced otherwise. But others who supported him — because of his policies, not his mendacity — and who remain skeptical of the select committee investigating Jan. 6, ought to listen and watch the evidence and testimony now unfolding. They should hear for themselves what many of Trump’s own team were telling him about the 2020 election (he lost) and how close the nation came to him staying in power by ignoring the law and his oath of office.
They should decide for themselves based on the facts and not what they are told by Fox News Channel, which declines to carry the committee hearings.
They should listen to the presentation of Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who is putting her country ahead of her party, knowing that it may mean her losing her office as Trump targets her this year.
Other Republicans running for office, including here in New Hampshire, should mark well what Cheney said of Trump and his defenders last week.
“Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible, there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone but your dishonor will remain.”
Dates and places are funny things. It was on another June 9, this one in 1954, where the same Capitol halls echoed with the withering words directed at a politician with the same disregard for the truth as Trump.
“Have you no sense of decency, sir?” asked attorney Joseph Welch of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy. “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.
Using the term “conservative” to identify the far-out crowd that seeks the head of Gov. Chris Sununu does a disservice to the term. Trying to bring him down for his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic that hit New Hampshire with no warning and no easy answers is ludicrous.
Education and safety leaders are right to review the state of school security throughout New Hampshire. We trust they do this periodically and that their announcement of such an effort last week in the wake of the mass murder of innocents in Uvalde, Texas, is more to reassure an anxious publ…
There are “red flag” warnings in the news these days as the nation grapples with the threats of mayhem made by individuals whose mental health may be in crisis. We are told that if we see something amiss with our neighbor next-door or on a social platform we are to say something.
One of the many things that makes New Hampshire a special place is the variety and strength of its nonprofit community. And key to that community’s success is the individual and business support that nonprofits receive. Without the community, there would be far fewer non-profit organizations…
New Hampshire citizens need to keep an eye on efforts to liberalize housing development laws and regulations or they may wake up some day soon to find four new families living on the small single-family lot next door. They also may find the Granite State morphing into an extension of suburba…
When it comes to New Hampshire pro-life voters, Gov. Chris Sununu may think he has a buffer zone around him. With likely Democratic opponents even more pro-abortion than he, where else are pro-lifers to go?