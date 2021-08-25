It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.
As with other employers, the hospitals are trying to determine the best courses of action in dealing with ongoing COVID-19 issues. Requiring that their employees be vaccinated would seem to us to be a policy choice better left to the health care experts on the scene, rather than to elected representatives at the State House. Several of the latter were thinking last week of withholding federal funds from hospitals who might require vaccinations of their workers.
The concern, said the legislators, is that some employees might decide to leave hospital work rather than get their shots. Hospitals are already having a tough time getting enough staff.
That’s a valid concern but who better to resolve it than the hospitals themselves?
Since when did conservative Republican lawmakers become such fans of government dictating policy in the private sector? We thought that sort of thing was the sole province of big-government Democrats.
The hospitals also forbid the staff, patients, and visitors from smoking on the premises. We can’t wait for our solons to reverse that onerous policy.
