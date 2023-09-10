Questions are swirling around the Concord Casino and its owner, former N.H. Sen. Andy Sanborn. Allegations have surfaced about improperly obtained and spent COVID-19 relief funds resulting in Attorney General John Formella and Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre looking to indefinitely suspend the license of that particular charity casino to operate.
This all occurs as Sanborn has been making moves to expand and build a new operation with even more gaming at a location near Loudon Road. That project is rightly now in doubt but it should not have taken allegations of COVID fund fraud to apply the brakes. With charity gaming casinos and now “historic horse racing” machines, much of the Granite State sure looks a lot like Atlantic City.
This situation serves as a poetic reminder for Concord or any community exploring expanding gambling. Easy money is never easy, never let the flashing lights blind you from making the right decisions for the future of your community.
Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.
It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.