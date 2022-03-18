A successful motion at last Saturday’s annual school meeting in Croydon chopped the budget for educating the town’s kids in half, from about $1.7 million to $800,000 on a 20-14 vote.
A chorus of outrage followed, a dastardly “Free Stater” had struck once again. Ian Underwood, who put forward the motion, is a selectman who helped the town completely cancel its police department just two years ago.
Seems like fair warning to us to begin attending the town’s public meetings doesn’t it?
Yet Croydon, a town of about 800 people and over 500 registered voters, had 34 show up Saturday. There were apparently at least 466 residents unconcerned about the Free State peril in their town, yet who’s crying now? Maybe the kids when they trade their Chrome tablets for the slate variety and a stick of chalk.
The time to consider the implications of voting and not voting, going to a meeting or not going to a meeting, is before it happens. Democracy is a computer. Garbage in, garbage out.
A professional — and delightful — production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is playing now at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. See it if you can and don’t worry about bringing the kids or grandpa; it is family-friendly.
The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.
New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.