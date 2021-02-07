The New Hampshire teachers unions lost the strongest point in their very lame case against fully opening public schools last week when the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said teachers do not need to be vaccinated first.
”There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated,” said CDC’s Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
That’s the new director, speaking on behalf of the new Biden administration.
At a press briefing, Gov. Chris Sununu noted that when both a Republican governor and a Democratic administration are on the same page on the question at hand, it is not about politics.
Indeed, Gov. Sununu has faced some pushback from within his own party for being aggressive in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. It stands to reason that if he feels it is safe for schools, students, and teachers, it’s safe.
What is unsafe is to keep schools closed, with remote learning only. Never mind the lack of learning. Kids are understandably having mental health issues as a result. Some children are left home alone because their parents need to be working. Some are sinking into poverty because their parents are not at work but are home with them.
The question is not if schools should be open, Sununu said, but when and “the when is right now,” he said.
School superintendents and school boards need to see to it, said the governor. Parents in Nashua are trying. They are seeking to recall board members. In Manchester, the school board and mayor had best take notice. Their “recall” happens in November.