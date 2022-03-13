The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
This is said to be an interim appointment of two years, with an assessment thereafter as to whether it should become permanent.
In fact, the system seems to have operated just fine without a chancellor ever since the post went dark last June. People with long memories may recall that UNH, Plymouth, and Keene State were running just fine before the chancellor’s position was created for political reasons during the 1970s. It was done in part to quell jealousies among the individual colleges. Having the head of UNH also serving as chancellor might be begging for a return to that kind of trouble, but if anyone can work through that issue, it’s Dean.
Ideally, he and the system trustees will find a way to consolidate operations and eliminate waste as the system continues to face a dwindling pool of students and unsustainable tuition costs.
New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.
Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.