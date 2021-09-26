Supposedly “non-partisan” elections were envisioned as a key to the city’s success when the idea was hatched, and sold to voters, by a previous city charter commission. The change did nothing to keep the political parties from pouring money and influence into the system.
This failure may be one of the reasons why voters in last week’s city primary overwhelmingly rejected a proposal for yet another charter commission. The people, as opposed to the politicians, are sick of them.
The latest scheme to allow the school board to have exclusive power over school district spending is the product of yet another charter initiative.
That idea will be on the ballot in November. The politicians are worried that the resounding “no!” vote last week does not bode well for this latest notion. We can only hope.
Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.
It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learnin…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.
Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…
Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…
It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.
No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors