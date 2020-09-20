Unless and until the Manchester mayor and aldermen can clear up the massive confusion they have helped create around charter revision for the school district, we would urge voters to reject the item that will be on the ballot this November.

The spectacle at last Monday’s special aldermanic meeting on the issue was priceless. Alderman Barbara Shaw began her remarks by saying she was now totally confused as to what would be before voters in November. As she prattled on, however, she convinced herself otherwise and pronounced herself in favor of the question.

That was enough for Alderman Dan O’Neil, who said he agreed with Shaw.

Meanwhile, Ward 3 Alderman and state Rep. Pat Long confidently told his colleagues that, “the fact that the school has the autonomy to change if we vote on this is false.”

In other words, beware of false facts.

Trouble is that it was the city’s lawyer who warned the aldermen of possible interpretations of wording in the enabling state legislation passed last year.

Deputy City Solicitor Peter Chiesa said the law could mean that the school district could change charter provisions down the road with no further say by the voters.

We don’t think that is the intent or the correct interpretation of the wording of the statute, but now that Chiesa’s words are on the record they might carry weight in a court challenge should the ballot measure be OK’d.

Having already been burned once on this charter revision matter, City Hall better get its act together and get assurance from the Attorney General as to what voters will actually be voting on in a few weeks.

