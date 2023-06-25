The shocking headlines of the past week won’t be recounted here to unsettle your Sunday. Nor will we mention the Red Sox, knock on wood. We don’t want to jinx it. Rather, wrap your noggin around the claims of UFO whistleblower David Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former intelligence official as seemingly credentialed, respected and impressive as Windham’s David Fravor.
Fravor, you may recall, and others in the air and on Navy warships were involved in a 2004 UFO incident off of the southern California coast. A “Tic Tac”-like object was seen and tracked in the sky and something, perhaps, was spotted in the water as well. Things seen with the human eye, tracked by sophisticated weapons systems and inexplicable to expert observers.
The “FLIR” video of the 2004 encounter became a sensation, as were the GIMBAL and GOFAST videos. UFO encounters were splashed on the frontpage of The New York Times. The military started calling them UAPs, unidentified aerial phenomena.
Now Grusch takes the “woo” from chimney fire to Chernobyl levels. The United States has recovered craft of non-human origin, or so he’s heard tell. No pics, not even a Polaroid. Not a lone craft either, but enough to fill a parking lot. We can’t even imagine how large a lot. The details are as fuzzy as a youtube clip of a Mylar balloon from a mile away.
A much ballyhooed report was authored after Fravor and others came forward, but was a flop among the “I want to believe” crowd. It was all sizzle, no steak. Hearings have been held, are being held, and are likely to continue being held. And a new law gives Grusch and others a fig leaf of legal cover to speak amazing tales, astounding truths or total tripe.
So what has the public learned so far? There’s the obvious, UFOs are blurry. They defy iPhone and Android alike. They must just look that way. Aliens also seem to drive shoddy saucers poorly, else how are the men in black running an impound lot like Grusch’s hearsay portends. The only thing we can say with certainty after years and millions — and the scholarship of every dedicated “ancient alien” theorist — is that ET makes good bait.
“I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world,” President Ronald Reagan famously said.
Until then, we hope those in charge aren’t so distracted by fuzzy pictures that they fail to recognize the very real threats we face: foreign, domestic, and decidedly earthbound.
