Hold onto your stockings, please. Christmas is just three weeks from today.
We thought that might get your attention.
With all the running around and planning and trying to get the right gift for someone (slippers are always nice), we understand how one or more people may slip from your list. We just hope you will remember some that you may not even know but whose needs this year are pretty basic.
Much attention is paid to toys at Christmas and understandably so. The joy of kids finding gifts under the tree is a big part of the day. And let’s face it, a new bike or hand-held game is likely to bring more squeals than a pair of socks,
But the kids we are thinking about, and their parents, are in need of things beside toys. If you think inflation has whacked your grocery list, think of a family living on far less.
The Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army tries to get toys, of course. But it provides more than that for families in need. It provides warm clothing for those kids, as well as help with the heating bill for dad. And while there might be a toy or two in the Santa Fund bag, there are also vouchers for kids for summer camp next year.
So when you are reviewing your list, please think about the Santa Fund. Donations may be made online at UnionLeader.com/Santa Fund or mailing a check to Santa Fund, Union Leader, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH, 03108.
