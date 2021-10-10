An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have to be pretty big.
The leak was the lead item on several national news broadcasts last week. It was “catastrophic” with Associated Press and others reporting that it sent “up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean,” although AP added that “animal rescuers have been pleasantly surprised to find few birds covered in oil.”
CNN had an even higher number, saying that 144,000 gallons spewed into the sea.
But as the weekend began, the numbers were changing. The leak may have been much lower, as little as 30,000 gallons, according to the owner of the ruptured pipeline.
Any gallons of oil leaked is not good, of course. But besides paying little attention to finding the true number, we saw no reporting on the price tag of the “wind and solar” that will magically replace fossil fuels.
One thing remains certain. Nowhere in the “climate change now” chants will we hear any mention of proven and efficient nuclear power as a replacement for oil.
