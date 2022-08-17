Unless the Wyoming polls are terribly wrong (Dewey defeats Truman), word will have come late Tuesday night that Liz Cheney has lost the Republican congressional primary in that state. As is the case with some here in New Hampshire, there are folks in Wyoming whose misplaced loyalty to Donald Trump knows no bounds and brooks no criticism of him — facts be damned.
Some Republican politicians still embrace Trump. Others try to slide by the Trump factor by ignoring it. Mike Pence, for example, is due in New Hampshire today and will no doubt repeat, ad nauseam, that he is about the future, not the past. As much as we admire Pence for his courage in defying Trump during the Jan. 6 riot, he doesn’t help his presidential case with such mealy-mouthed mantras.
Liz Cheney was talking about two Wyoming politicians but she could have been referencing Pence and many other pols when she spoke of those hoping to avoid Trump’s wrath.
“They’ve got to make their own choices and live with the choices that they make. There are too many people who think that somebody else will fix the problem, that we can stay on the sidelines and Trump will fade.”
U.S. Rep. Cheney didn’t stay on the sidelines. She chose principle and country over politics and comfort. While it’s too bad that this means losing her current seat, it may set her on a path that could inspire presidential voters who are watching both major parties with increasing alarm.
It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.
