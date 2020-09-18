The official Republican Party candidate for sheriff of Cheshire County is a self-described transexual satanic libertarian (and part-time pizza restaurant worker) whose campaign slogan is “F….the police.”
A self-described “she-male,’’ she observes that, “I shouldn’t have won this freaking primary. I should have gotten crushed.”
True, that.
But she will now be on the November general election ballot because hers was the only name on the primary ballot and more than 4,000 of the GOP faithful in Cheshire County put a check mark beside her name.
How does one account for this?
The candidate guesses that most voters did not know who she was but simply voted for the one “Republican” running for sheriff.
Is this what President Trump meant the other night when he spoke of a “herd mentality?” We supposed he was engaged in malapropism and meant to say “herd immunity’’ in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. But maybe not. Perhaps there is a Republican elephantine group-think afoot in Cheshire County as there is in other parts of the country. That is a troubling thought.
But it could be worse, and it has been. Many years ago, Republican primary voters in New Hampshire’s 1st District were given the choice from among several bona fide candidates who had campaigned for congressman. They all lost to John Adams. No, not THE John Adams. This one didn’t campaign at all. He wasn’t well and was mostly home-bound.
But the voters decided that “John Adams” sounded like someone they could vote for. He won the primary but lost the general election to incumbent Democrat Norm D’Amours, saving the tarnished honor of the district.
Let’s hope that the voters of Cheshire County do the same in November and reelect incumbent Sheriff Eli Rivera.