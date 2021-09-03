New Hampshire’s child care business is in the same boat as are many others: plenty of customers but too few workers. As with those other businesses, they are going to have to be creative and innovative, as are parents.
Creativity shouldn’t mean big government extending its reach, and public dollars, ever further into raising our kids.
But that’s the drumbeat being heard, with New Hampshire Democrats embracing the titanic $3.5 trillion spending package being pushed by President Joe Biden. It would expand paid pre-school down to age 3. That might encourage, or harass, more families into turning over their little ones to government “care” while both parents work “outside the home.” But it also further erodes the basic family unit in which parents and other family members are the chief care-givers for their pre-school tykes.
Our story earlier this week about the woes of the child care business had one pre-school advocate claiming that even with school back in session, parents won’t be able to rejoin the workforce because of their pre-schoolers. But that assumes that neither families nor employers have, in these pandemic times, learned to be creative. Families and employers have learned to juggle schedules and innovate. A lot of school was missed last year because of the pandemic. Now that school is back, a neighbor whose own kids are returning to the classroom may be free to take in some little ones. A grandfather or aunt may not be available full-time, but they, and employers, may be eager to work around a parent’s schedule.
A lot of early childhood providers do a fine job and parents bless them for it. But the push for all children just out of the cradle to be placed in government-licensed centers with certified educators is folly, both financially and for the strength and spirit of the family unit.
The kids, coaches, and family and friends of the North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team that went to this summer’s World Series in Williamsport, Pa., should all feel proud. We do, just to be able to say, hey, we know those kids!
Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?
A tiny fraction, only a percent or two, of the American populace serves in the military. That is so even with the recurring use of National Guard and Reserve troops to bolster efforts that are too often not thought through before “we” are committed.
We can appreciate Executive Councilor David Wheeler’s vote against the state bonding a $13 million runway connection to a proposed cargo terminal at the Boston-Manchester Regional Airport. Wheeler votes his convictions, which include a reluctance to use taxpayer money for other than direct p…
Blinded by hate is supposed to be just a figure of speech, but Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Democrat of Concord, really needs to check with her eye doctor. Her partisanship appears to have dangerously affected her ability to see clearly.