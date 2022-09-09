Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)
Voters still undecided about Tuesday’s primary were no doubt impressed by Huff Brown and Prescott thoughtfully answering questions while the tricycle trio of Matt Mowers, Tim Baxter, and Karoline Leavitt played not-so-nice in a mud pile.
Mowers and Leavitt and their surrogates have cranked up the mutual nastiness in the campaign’s last days. It serves neither of them, nor their party, well in preparing for the coming general campaign against Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas. Huff Brown and Prescott stood apart, and above, the squabblers.
We suspect the three words that Pappas would rather not see on the November ballot are Gail Huff Brown.
If New Hampshire 1st District Republicans and independents hope to have a chance of unseating Democrat Chris Pappas, they aren’t likely to do it with either Matt Mowers or Karoline Leavitt. The former appears to be the very model of a modern man on the political make. The latter, barely lega…
One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.
Without knowing all the facts, it is difficult to fully assess the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate. By the same standard, we can only wonder why the nation’s intelligence bosses are just now announcing a security review of the supposedly sensitive papers that Trump took with him.
It is little wonder that the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire and elsewhere has fallen to such low places in recent times. Where it once mounted a serious political effort and gained ballot status for a gubernatorial candidate, it is now a mere asterisk or the “who?” uttered by puzzled vot…
If it truly wishes to gain supporters or at least not provide offense to so many, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party might want to try a bit more subtle approach, such as that of a group called Citizens for Sanity.
New Hampshire ought to review and rethink what role it should play on Mount Washington and what entity should oversee it. The Northeast’s highest peak is an invaluable part of our state in many respects. Its breathtaking beauty and spectacular vistas are unmatched even as its extreme environ…
We had to re-read the quote to make sure we had it right. A Manchester Black Lives Matter leader said that Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg “is a White man; he should have no say over whether or not” something is racist.