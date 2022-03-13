Well, not exactly. He says, correctly, that “it’s really, really expensive.”
So he’s against it? Not exactly. He wants to be told “how we’re going to pay for it.”
Meaning what? That if the funding source is somehow not entirely on the backs of New Hampshire taxpayers (think federal funding) this “really, really expensive” boondoggle is OK with Sununu? Is this a new spin on the New Hampshire Advantage?
The governor says he is awaiting completion of yet another study on the train proposal, which will again try to deflect its extreme costs by claiming the many theoretical dollars it will generate. Conveniently, the study isn’t due before the next election.
Meantime, Sununu seems to think his tough talk about “those bankrupt, crooked bastards” at the MBTA not running “our” railroad will reassure taxpayers that he’s with them. We doubt many will buy that ticket.
New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.
Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.