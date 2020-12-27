We like the design for the new Christa McAuliffe silver dollar, as revealed last week. We like even more the tie-in it will have with another New Hampshire point of scientific pride: the FIRST Robotics program, which was started here by Dean Kamen and is now recognized and practiced around the world. Let’s hope that a special deal can also be arranged so that coins sold at the Christa McAuliffe and Alan Shepard Planetarium in Concord can receive a portion of the proceeds as well.
Christa McAuliffe was the kind of teacher whose love for science and her Concord High School students was palpable and powerful. Those Granite Staters lucky enough to have known her will attest that she was the real deal, which was why she was a natural choice by NASA for its teacher-in-space program. Her loss in the Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986 with her fellow astronauts was a shock and a loss for the nation.
Commemorative coins come and go, which is why the plan to tie this one in with STEM education is first-rate. McAuliffe would have embraced the emphasis now being placed on STEM studies (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Kamen’s FIRST robotics program (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), which began here just three years after the Challenger disaster, is a perfect vessel for teaching those important disciplines. It’s also great fun, which is why it would be embraced by Christa McAuliffe.