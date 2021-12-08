Do you like to read Christmas cards? Some of our favorites come not through the mail but through certain pages in the newspaper each December. Some come from people we know personally. A lot come from people we know only through these pages.
We refer to the lists of Santa Fund contributors that have and will appear periodically this month. Some are repeats, individuals and businesses and school classes that make their Santa Fund donations a regular part of their Christmas tradition.
Some are remembering loved ones who have passed. Some are using their donation as a true Christmas card, “in lieu of” sending others. Some are anonymous donors who give a few dollars or, as we spotted in one recent list, $1,000!
We knew of one local businessman who gave a big sum anonymously each year and when he died, his widow continued the tradition. She declined to be identified. That wasn’t the point of the giving, she would tell our office. The point was and the focus was on those needing the help.
The need remains. There are still many kids who may get to go to summer camp next year because of the Santa Fund. There are many who aren’t so much interested in camp as they are in need of the Kids Cafe that the Salvation Army runs year-round. And, yes, there are some families who would like to have something for Christmas if they could just get some help with the winter heating bill.
You can help with these efforts by making a donation to the Union Leader Santa Fund, either via a check (no cash, please) through the mail to PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH, 03108, or through credit card at our secure website unionleader.com/santafund.
