Christmas is coming: Here's an easy gift idea

No reason to panic, but Christmas is just 12 days away from today’s Sunday News. We are confident that our readers are well ahead of the clock, and have just “one or two things” to pick up to complete their shopping list.

Well, maybe it’s a few more than one or two. Some people are tough to buy for. But we know of one gift that you can give that requires no more imagination than sitting down and writing a check to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

The imagination comes in by way of imagining what such a gift can mean. It could be a toy for a youngster who won’t be getting much of anything without such donations. Or it could be a summer camp voucher for that girl or boy. Or it could be something much more basic, but just as needed, be it winter clothing or, in some cases, winter warmth by helping to pay a heating bill.

There are, of course, a lot of worthy pitches for donations this time of year. What we like about the Santa Fund is that it is local, the Salvation Army officers know where the needs are, and a lot of our readers keep coming back to give year after year because of that.

We hope you can do the same. Online contributions can be given through www.UnionLeader.com/Santafund; or you can mail your check to the Santa Fund, care of the Union Leader, PO Box 9555, Manchester, N.H., 03108.

