Relax, another Christmas is in the books. It is nice to have celebrated it on Saturday this year. We all have a quiet (?) Sunday to recover.
Now if we can just find our way through the torn wrapping paper and other holiday debris, we may be able to find the TV remote in time to see the Patriots-Buffalo game.
Our late publisher, Nackey S. Loeb, wrote in an editorial long ago of how she wished the world could save up the good feelings that Christmas engenders in so many people so that we could remember and share them all through the year. Wishful thinking, but what else is the Miracle of Christmas all about if not for such sentiments?
One good thing that Christmas has brought again this year is the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army. The Santa Fund helps hundreds of families have a better Christmas thanks to the generosity of individual readers and businesses. It doesn’t stop with Christmas, either.
Some kids may be wearing a warm jacket and boots to school and at play all winter because of the Santa Fund. Others may be looking forward to summer camp, something they could have only dreamed of without your support. And some parents, like those burned out of their homes by recent fires or others hard-pressed to pay the bills, are having a bit better Christmas weekend with just a little less to worry about.
It’s not too late to donate. We will are still accepting donations and will no doubt be running another donation list or two in the paper in coming days. If you would like to contribute, you can do so at www.unionleader.com/santa fund or by putting a check in the mail at Union Leader Santa Fund, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH,03108.
