Manchester voters have more to concern them than choosing a mayor and other officials this November. Also on the ballot is a city charter question, which a judge concedes would be a substantial change to the school district. It would allow the mayor and aldermen to skip any responsibility for the major share of city spending, further jeopardizing the tax cap that the voters had to fight for and have overwhelmingly approved.

It is telling that our do-nothing mayor, Joyce Craig, who has chaired the school board, is an enthusiastic backer of this charter change. She figures that this separation will give her cover for continued runaway spending. By contrast, fiscally conservative challenger Victoria Sullivan strongly opposes this dodge.

Sullivan is right to do so. The city’s schools were much more efficiently run when they functioned as a city department rather than a separate entity. Granting the current school board the authority to set its own tax rates, overriding the tax cap in the process, is the very definition of insanity.

The voters have a lot to do this November. They need to watch not only the mayor and aldermanic races for positions on the tax cap and school spending, they need to judge school board choices on the same basis. The best thing they can do: reject the charter question.

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Manchester needs: An economic opening

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.

Pesky Levasseur: He asks tough questions

Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…

What's in a name? 'Marketing' the prison

Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…

Friday, September 17, 2021

Nobody needed: A name fit for the times

It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

The America I know: Bush's 9-11 remarks

No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Federal foul up: No one is accountable?

We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.

Remembering 9-11: We should not despair

Heroes are people who put their lives in peril in order to save others. We pause this weekend to remember the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, along with all who perished.