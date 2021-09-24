It is telling that our do-nothing mayor, Joyce Craig, who has chaired the school board, is an enthusiastic backer of this charter change. She figures that this separation will give her cover for continued runaway spending. By contrast, fiscally conservative challenger Victoria Sullivan strongly opposes this dodge.
Sullivan is right to do so. The city’s schools were much more efficiently run when they functioned as a city department rather than a separate entity. Granting the current school board the authority to set its own tax rates, overriding the tax cap in the process, is the very definition of insanity.
The voters have a lot to do this November. They need to watch not only the mayor and aldermanic races for positions on the tax cap and school spending, they need to judge school board choices on the same basis. The best thing they can do: reject the charter question.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has decided to reinstate the post of director of economic development. She says the director will work with city departments and the business community to develop a “strategy.” Funny how these things happen just in time for an election.
Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “b…
Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, market…
It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.
No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors
We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.