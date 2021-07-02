Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and School Superintendent John Goldhardt were anything but convincing or reassuring this week in responding to a complaint about the training that district employees are being given about “Whiteness” and other interesting topics.

The mayor’s immediate reaction was to assure the people that she had “secured” the school district’s networks and buildings after an after-school program coordinator had resigned, citing the training as dehumanizing and “anti-White.” What, exactly, is the mayor worried about?

Perhaps she is worried that resigned coordinator Daniel Concannon’s claims about the training course materials might have merit. He said he doesn’t object to discussing racism in school, but not an anti-White ideology. Craig claims the school district is limited as to what it cay say publicly (other than to suggest that Concannon might storm the ramparts?). This is a dodge. The mayor needs to lay out and defend the program.

Supt. Goldhardt’s response to Concannon’s resignation letter was equally muddled.

The man’s “words and actions…are not reflective of the district as a whole,” Goldhardt’s prepared statement read. Who said they were? The letter was pretty clear that the opinions expressed were those of Concannon himself. Yet Goldhardt added that others will agree with Concannon’s sentiments about the training, which was apparently mandatory before it was not.

He then reassured “those people” that he doesn’t want them to “feel unwelcome”.

Everyone, he said, is “welcome, safe and secure in Manchester schools,” where the focus is on “equity” and student success.

Okay, then. The locks have been changed. Everyone is safe. Now just move along, parents and taxpayers. Nothing to see here.

 
 
 
Sunday, June 27, 2021

Baker’s sale: It’s still not NH, Charlie

Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.

‘Bipartisan Biden’: Such a deal we don’t need

If Americans hear only the headlines, they may be forgiven for thinking that President Joe Biden’s bipartisanship on an infrastructure bill was legitimate. Biden stood with a mixed group of Republicans and Democrats last Thursday to announce a deal on a such a bill. The price would still be …

Parking lot perils: Goods worth a gander

Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.

Friday, June 25, 2021

NH pols in a tizzy: Take a deep breath

Some New Hampshire Republicans (and not a few Democrats) are already suffering angst at the possibility that Gov. Chris Sununu may set his sights on a U.S. Senate seat next year. What will become of New Hampshire if the young man opts to save Washington from the clutches of Maggie Hassan and…

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…

Liberal dismay: Sununu on the telly

A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.