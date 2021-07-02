Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and School Superintendent John Goldhardt were anything but convincing or reassuring this week in responding to a complaint about the training that district employees are being given about “Whiteness” and other interesting topics.
The mayor’s immediate reaction was to assure the people that she had “secured” the school district’s networks and buildings after an after-school program coordinator had resigned, citing the training as dehumanizing and “anti-White.” What, exactly, is the mayor worried about?
Perhaps she is worried that resigned coordinator Daniel Concannon’s claims about the training course materials might have merit. He said he doesn’t object to discussing racism in school, but not an anti-White ideology. Craig claims the school district is limited as to what it cay say publicly (other than to suggest that Concannon might storm the ramparts?). This is a dodge. The mayor needs to lay out and defend the program.
Supt. Goldhardt’s response to Concannon’s resignation letter was equally muddled.
The man’s “words and actions…are not reflective of the district as a whole,” Goldhardt’s prepared statement read. Who said they were? The letter was pretty clear that the opinions expressed were those of Concannon himself. Yet Goldhardt added that others will agree with Concannon’s sentiments about the training, which was apparently mandatory before it was not.
He then reassured “those people” that he doesn’t want them to “feel unwelcome”.
Everyone, he said, is “welcome, safe and secure in Manchester schools,” where the focus is on “equity” and student success.
Okay, then. The locks have been changed. Everyone is safe. Now just move along, parents and taxpayers. Nothing to see here.