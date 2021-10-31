Manchester votes this Tuesday. The mayor’s contest has been a colossal disappointment, with neither the incumbent nor the challenger providing citizens with any clear vision or plan as to how to meet the serious challenges of crime, homelessness, and mediocre education opportunities, or of the possibilities and promise of which the Queen City is surely capable. Few citizens are looking to the mayor’s office for leadership or inspiration.
Incumbent Joyce Craig has tried to dodge her abysmal record. On the city’s tax and spending cap, she notes that she is required to submit to aldermen a budget that abides by the cap. It is true that she must submit one. But she has then watched with approval as the aldermen have ignored it. She didn’t even bother to veto their override. She knows her part in this political Kabuki.
The temptation will be to throw the bums out. That’s not a bad voting strategy this year. Perhaps even mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan will benefit from voter unrest. Challengers such as Dan Goonan and Will Infantine are worthy of support. Joe Kelly Levasseur and Will Stewart have served the city well and are among the few incumbents deserving new terms.
It is said that one cannot fight city hall. On Tuesday, however, one can try.
