Look no further than the Manchester School Board’s spending vote of last week to understand why taxpayers should never give it complete autonomy.

When someone asked if the city can afford more than $300 million for just the first phase of a huge building and renovation plan, board member Karen Soule answered that “we” cannot afford not to.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

A TV review: Gleanings from debate

Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Sing hallelujah: Come on get happy

Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023

If Faro builds it: Whole Foods will come to Salem

A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Wednesday, August 09, 2023