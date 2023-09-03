Look no further than the Manchester School Board’s spending vote of last week to understand why taxpayers should never give it complete autonomy.
When someone asked if the city can afford more than $300 million for just the first phase of a huge building and renovation plan, board member Karen Soule answered that “we” cannot afford not to.
A partisan audience liked that line but we venture to guess it wouldn’t do so well with most taxpayers. Indeed, not a single member of the public came forward to speak for or against the proposal.
We will also guess that Mayor Joyce Craig’s sudden and uncharacteristic concern over spending has much to do with her campaign for governor.
Craig described herself as “struggling” with the huge price tag “because I don’t know what the full scope of this is, and it’s hard to approve it in pieces without knowing where the funding is coming from.”
The funding, ultimately, will come from the taxpayers. That is why it is important to understand the “why” behind the figures as well as the “how much.”
The aldermen need to probe this in detail. Why have school costs and employee rolls grown so much when the school-age population has declined? One reason for this new plan was supposedly because maintaining four high schools no longer made sense. What are the projections for any growth in that population going forward? And how many parents are going to want to send their children to a public system which refuses to tell them how their child “identifies?”
The board of aldermen has its work cut out for it. With the city primary coming on Sept. 19, taxpayers will want to know where board members and the four candidates for mayor stand on such a key issue.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.