The City of Manchester has taken one step forward and two back in the matter of parking during snow emergencies.
Adding 11 lots to the four currently available for overnight emergency parking is a matter of great convenience for motorists who normally park on the street. They are much more likely to be renters rather than homeowners and finding off-street space is a challenge. Having an emergency lot much closer to home will be a good thing, especially if one is caught in a blizzard.
The mayor and aldermen erred, however, in doubling the fines for illegal street parking during a snow emergency. Perhaps aldermen have no trouble coming up with $50 for this ($150 for a second offense!) but not everyone is so well-heeled.
It’s also not a great look for a city that is trying to lure new residents to be seen as trying to make more money this way. As part of this new plan, the city will be adding more overtime pay for police officers to go out and find cars to ticket in a storm. But not to worry, says City Hall, if we ticket more cars, we will be able to cover the overtime.
Manchester already had a high snow towing rate. Are we going for the record?
The city, we are told, is in need of more rental housing for a needed workforce. Hiking parking fines doesn’t seem to be a path toward “affordable” housing.
In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.
As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…
Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.