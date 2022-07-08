Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting, and HVAC upgrades. The Fisher Cats, the Double-A franchise of the Toronto Blue Jays, is to pay the other half of the bill.
The city benefits from the ballpark and the team, whose owners put on a quality product and lots of entertainment. Area restaurants and other businesses benefit as well. We are confident that the Chamber of Commerce is ready to crank out a supportive press release if ever one is needed.
But here’s the thing. Even though the city owns the stadium, it seems to have had no say in the new baseball park standards. Apparently that’s above the pay grade of taxpayers. We also don’t see that Mayor Joyce Craig and her aldermanic squad gained any concessions from the Fisher Cats in this deal.
What guarantee is there that there won’t be further requests/demands of the city down the road? That point was made by Alderman Tony Sapienza, whose concern “is it never stops, and the taxpayers continually pay.”
We do know that overall revenues for Major League Baseball were estimated at $9.5 billion last year. That was a drop from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, when it generated $10.3 billion. Baseball has seen steady growth for the last two decades. It pays astronomically high salaries to players and gets away with charging as much for a hot dog and a beer as it costs the fan to fill up his gas tank.
It would obviously be wishful thinking on our part to suggest that perhaps the baseball bosses should be covering some if not all of the taxpayers’ tab for meeting these new standards. But, hey, we still think the Red Sox have a chance this year.
It can hardly be classified as a “debate,” but this week’s Republican U.S. Senate primary scrum at the Institute of Politics was the first occasion we have had to compare and contrast five candidates who wish to compete against incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.