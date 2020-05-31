Manchester’s superintendent of schools might want to pay more attention to his p’s and q’s and less to making wild political pronouncements.

Even though Mayor Joyce Craig and a majority of aldermen have recently been prone to override the taxpayers on the city tax and spending cap, John Goldhardt wants the school board to be able to override the cap on the school budget, which is by far the biggest portion of overall city spending.

The current procedure “puts too much power in one group of elected officials,” Goldhardt told a school charter commission this month. “This type of power leads to power plays between the elected school board and the BMA, which, in my opinion, leads to bad government, lack of transparency, and possible corruption.”

Other than that, Mr. Goldhardt, what do you think of Manchester so far?

“The assumption of only letting the BMA have override authority is that only the BMA can be trusted to do so. If this is the case, then who watches over the BMA? The other assumption is that the Board of Education will be haphazard with overriding the tax cap, so they need an additional obstacle to do so.”

We thought it was the voters who do the watching over City Hall. Goldhardt, who appears to be big on assuming things, seems to think otherwise.

We hope the voters will be paying attention when a ballot question asks them to decide the school board’s future.

New Hampshire's Republican Party would pack more power in its rhetorical punches if it saved them for worthy targets. And Democrat Executive Councilor Deb Pignatelli of Nashua ought to think before she tries to get snarky with the Pledge of Allegiance, especially just before Memorial Day weekend.

  Brendan McQuaid President & Publisher

No one saw this thing coming. However well-conceived a business' contingency planning, the course of action for "a quickly spreading pandemic that will shut down the global economy for several months" was in very few emergency action plan binders. The coronavirus has turned local business te…

A thorough reexamination of the physical plant needs of the Manchester School District is long overdue. The school age population continues to shrink, even without the loss of some tuition students from neighboring towns. Some schools remain overcrowded even as others (high schools West and …

As New Hampshire this week puts a toe into the water (but not on the beach) of reopening for business, the tendency for a lot of us is going to be to forget the practices that the medical experts have been preaching. That's natural but potentially hazardous.

