No more need be said about the incumbent. His term here officially ends this month but it’s clear that John Goldhardt doesn’t have his head or heart in the post here, if he ever did.
No doubt some people are encouraged by recent test score improvement. But it’s hard to get enthused when just 21% of students test at grade level or above in math, while 46% test a grade below. Reading results were no better. Board member Karen Soule has it right. Success, she said, should be defined as when ALL students perform at or above grade level.
Mayor Joyce Craig and the school board are rushing to find a new chief executive, perhaps hoping that parents and taxpayers will forget all about the Goldhardt years. They have imposed an April 22 deadline — three weeks from now — for applicants, dismissed doing a national search, and are spending more money ($10,000) on a UNH entity to advise them on how to seek public input.
They might want to slow up just a tad. Have they considered at all that this important job should have as much or more to do with running a big, public-facing corporation than it does with education theory?
Are they looking for some silver-tongued, politically-correct smoothie? We hope not. What Manchester needs is a leader who can inspire students, parents, teachers, and the community at large to get behind a concerted effort to improve education here without his or her first words being, “I need more money.”
Whatever the spin or slant of the particular media back home, the work of on-the-ground correspondents in covering the horrendous war in Ukraine has been nothing short of admirable and in some ways astonishing.
Gov. Chris Sununu is getting it from all sides, which usually means he’s doing something right. In this case, it was his promise to veto a redistricting plan for New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. As drawn, the map might have made Elbridge Gerry (of Gerrymandering fame) green with envy.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?
Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”