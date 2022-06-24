We didn’t have the benefit of new math when we were in public school, so no doubt we are missing something in just how so much money is being spent on Manchester’s annual involvement with the federal City Year program. Some people may know it by its AmeriCorps title.
City Matters columnist Mark Hayward profiled program participants in his Monday column this week. He wrote of the variety of help the current crop of 32 young men and women provide for five city schools.
The participants are referred to as “volunteers” and surely they could be making more money in this tight economy. But they do earn a bi-weekly stipend of $800 each. (That’s going up to $890 next year.) They also receive health insurance and paid holidays.
Having extra help in the classroom is certainly good for the lucky teachers. And the kids appear to benefit as well.
Here is our math problem. Assuming the 32 participants receive their stipend for 12 months, that works out to $665,600 for 32 people. But City Year in Manchester spends about $3 million a year, some from donors and some from the taxpayer. Besides insurance, where does more than $2 million go that doesn’t pay the participants? That seems like a lot of overhead, even for a federal operation.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Ron Covey will not be defined by the Citizen of the Year honor that he is to receive this Wednesday night. But the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the award, is enhanced by recognizing him.