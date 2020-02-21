The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.

Twenty percent of college graduates believe either Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a freshman member of the current Congress, or the late President Lyndon Johnson was the architect of the New Deal — a series of public programs enacted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s.

Even more alarming, fewer than half of college graduates surveyed could correctly identify the term lengths for members of Congress — in a multiple-choice question. And only 19% of college graduates correctly answered that the 13th Amendment freed the slaves in the United States.

According to the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, “these results are tragic, but not surprising. Only 18% of colleges and universities require students to take a course in American government or history. With training in basic civic and historical knowledge removed from the classroom, the future of our democracy is tenuous. Colleges and universities must reverse the steady deterioration in academic standards by requiring all students to gain a fundamental understanding of our nation’s history and political institutions.”

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
How about the charters? Manchester Proud should embrace them

The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.

Monday, February 17, 2020
How should school board work? Hearing at City Hall seeks input

The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.

Sunday, February 16, 2020
A glaring DWI gap: Detention is the best deterrence

Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.

Friday, February 14, 2020
Primary postmortems: NH did its job; pundits blather on

The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Economic flimflam: Both parties promise all to everyone

In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Sunday, February 09, 2020

Guest editorial by Bow Times Publisher Chuck Douglas.