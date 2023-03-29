The Concord Monitor headline didn’t surprise: “NH lacks formal citizenship classes, leaving the job up to volunteers.

Yes, volunteers teach newcomers to America. And they do so without, as the story informs us, “paid, full-time staff members.” Oh, the horror!

Sunday, March 26, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

Donchess bullish: An expensive train ride

The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.

And the winner is ...

And this week’s winner for tasteless public statement goes to Rep. Timothy Cahill (R-Raymond). But the week isn’t quite over.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Take a hike: A costly Derry trail

New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

School v. parents: Bradley sums it up

No school should withhold information from parents about a child because the school thinks it knows that child’s interests better than the parents.”

Joyce Craig: The mayor won’t run

There has been some speculation as to how or if we would react to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s news last week that she won’t seek reelection this year.

Let the sun shine: Open government

Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.

Friday, March 17, 2023
Paul Holloway: He gave much to NH

Paul Holloway: He gave much to NH

Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.

‘Conservative’ House? New taxes is a bad look

Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.