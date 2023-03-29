Yes, volunteers teach newcomers to America. And they do so without, as the story informs us, “paid, full-time staff members.” Oh, the horror!
One of the many things that has set New Hampshire apart and above many other states is a philosophy that argues against government stepping in and fulfilling (often poorly) every possible role in the life of the individual.
It is why the taxes we Granite Staters pay are lower in the aggregate than other states. We would argue, too, that this appreciation of and reliance on independence is part of the New Hampshire ethos and to its advantage.
“We’re from the government and we are here to help” was a favored line of Ronald Reagan. It riled big-government fans but it brought an appreciative chuckle here.
The Concord Monitor piece noted that American-born citizens receive 12 years of formal education in a variety of subjects while immigrants must cram into a few weeks or months enough knowledge of civics and English to understand and pass a 100-question test in order to become a citizen.
The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.
New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.
Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.