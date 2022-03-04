Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
College-level students are of an age to decide for themselves what areas of study they wish to pursue and where their education has fallen short. If they were denied basic civics, and a lot have been, they should decide for themselves how they might make up for such a deficiency.
A government-ordered test in college isn’t the answer. Even at the elementary and high school levels, the goal must be to provide students with an understanding of how important civics is to the survival and success of our democratic republic. The new high school exam should be to test just how much and how well the students have learned.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…
Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?
A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…
We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?
The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.