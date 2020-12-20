It shouldn’t have taken a law, or death and serious injury for New Hampshire motorists to recognize the danger they create by failing to clear ice and snow from atop their vehicles. In fact, most drivers do recognize this. But it only takes one who, either by distraction or disregard for others, becomes a menace on the roads.
It is by no means the easiest chore to remove a heavy crust of snow from a car or truck roof, particularly when it is still freezing out and your trip is going to be further delayed by road conditions. Box and panel truck drivers may have it the worst. It can be difficult to access the roof of such a vehicle. It can even be dangerous.
But it is also dangerous to have a large, heavy chunk of ice or crusted snow fly through your windshield, as happened two weeks ago to a Londonderry man. Police said ice from a box truck roof smashed the driver’s windshield sending glass into both his eyes. The extent of the damage to his vision isn’t yet known.
What is known is that the truck driver has been charged with, among other things, violating Jessica’s Law, a charge of negligent driving by failing to clear the ice. It is named for Jessica Smith, who was just 20 years old when she died in a car accident caused by ice flying from a trailer truck.
Winter has just begun. Be careful out there.