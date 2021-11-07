Back when environmental concerns were curtailing fossil fuel explorations and OPEC was also helping to drive up oil prices, “Let them freeze in the dark” was a popular Texas oil field bumper sticker.
These days, of course, all is well. The cost of gasoline is increasing, adding to inflation and supply chain woes. In Scotland, Uncle Joe Biden says climate change from use of fossil fuels is going to be the death of us all and, oh, could Saudi Arabia please get OPEC to increase the supply of — fossil fuel?
“Climate action now!” enthusiasts seem silent when first New Hampshire and now Maine declines to allow climate-neutral hydro power from Quebec to find its way into the New England power grid over their lands. And who was backing the Maine opposition to the hydro lines? According to Maine newspapers, it was fossil fuel interests.
Meanwhile, solar and wind power are somewhat unreliable (due to the climate) but the green crowd continues to reject out of hand the one power source that is efficient, safe, and can produce huge amounts of power. That would be nuclear power.
It is a good thing that hypocrisy doesn’t produce heat. The world would have been baked to a crisp by now.
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.
No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…