Critics have and will continue to question just how much fossil fuels have contributed to weather fluctuations. The report notes, for instance, that average global temperatures would have gone up even more if not for the tempering effect of all the pollution from fossil fuels. As the Reuters news service reported, “even as societies move away from fossil fuels, temperatures will be pushed up again by the loss of the airborne pollutants that come with them and currently reflect away some of the sun’s heat.”
Pleas to “do something!” will surely increase, with your friendly neighborhood solar and wind sales forces standing by to take your call, and your money. Government will no doubt be called upon to further subsidize them. Such power sources, however, depend on the weather. (Ask Texans how well solar worked for them during last winter’s snows.)
Of course, the United States can spend itself silly and still have only a marginal effect on climate if big polluters such as China don’t clean up as well.
There is an existing source of clean and thoroughly reliable energy with a proven track record. But many self-styled environmentalists spent decades giving nuclear power a bad name and a costly and long regulatory process. Even though plants such as Seabrook continue to perform remarkably well, don’t expect to hear much positive about nuclear energy as the climate debate heats up.
