This week’s arrests in connection with the former Youth Development Center in Manchester should have no bearing on the future of the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center, its contemporary. The allegations are of sexual abuse from decades ago. More power to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young and her team for prosecuting cases made the more difficult by the passage of time.
Neither the cases nor the Sununu administration’s request for further delay should stop the Legislature from seeing to the Sununu Center’s closure within the next two-year budget. That is ample time to find alternative means of dealing with the few truly hard cases for which a secure facility has been needed.
It will take some time, of course, to get it right. No one wants to wake up in a couple of years to news that murder and mayhem have occurred because bad actors were let loose.
But it is long past the time when the facility itself should have closed. Its secure compound is vastly underutilized while costing taxpayers millions of dollars annually. And it sits on a sprawling campus that includes several aged and failing buildings that serve no purpose but are apparently untouchable due to historic registry considerations.
The land, hard by the Merrimack River in the city’s North End, is valuable property that ought to be put to better purposes. Whether that is by state or local government or private development is a question that should definitely involve the public. A new consolidated high school campus, perhaps, complete with spacious athletic fields? What of a historic village showcasing city roots as a manufacturing center as well as the history of Revolutionary War Gen. John Stark, who is buried nearby and whose home once overlooked farm fields and forests? On a clear day, one can still see past Uncanoonuc and all the way to Mount Monadnock.
No doubt someone will suggest a combination casino (charitable, of course) and mega liquor store.
The possibilities are endless. They must begin with the long overdue end to a solution that was workable in the 19th and 20th centuries, but is not so now.