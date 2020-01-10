The loss of Tom Brady to the Patriots (and Mookie Betts to the Red Sox) would be an existential threat to Boston sports fans. Or maybe not.
The “existential threat” term has been overused to the point where it has lost all meaning. It has become the modern version of the boy who cried “wolf.” People are going to stop paying attention.
Which is unfortunate. People in New Hampshire do need to pay attention to the proposed combination of Catholic Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock, a proposal now being reviewed by the New Hampshire Attorney General.
Questions for which the AG must get answers include what effects the proposal would likely have on the health of Granite Staters and at what cost; and what effects would follow if the AG opposes the plan.
Would, as claimed, the very existence of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s teaching center be in jeopardy without this linkup with CMC? How would increased competition from Massachusetts be affected by this plan?
The filing with the AG states the plan would lower costs “by attracting patients currently going out-of-state to high-cost Massachusetts providers.” If patients are going to Massachusetts despite higher costs, CMC-Dartmouth will need to explain why a lower price point will make a difference.
Combining forces to reduce costs and improve health care makes sense. But CMC and Dartmouth need to make the case that their plan will in fact do this. They also need to explain why this plan makes the difference for Dartmouth’s teaching “existence.”
For his part, the Attorney General needs to make his review as open and transparent as possible, preferably with interim updates and not merely the announcement of a decision in a year or so.