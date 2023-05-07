We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.
In the runup to 2016, CNN was as bad if not worse than Fox in handing Trump a free microphone and a camera and letting him go on, and on, and on.
No other Republican candidate for their party’s nomination was given anything like the free time, often prime, that CNN gave Trump. It was good for ratings, you see. And rarely if ever did it challenge the man or provide any context about his claims for its viewers. If Trump were honest, he would have listed CNN as a contributor to his primary campaign.
Saint Anselm College President Joseph Favazza, unlike many of his counterparts today, believes that providing forums for political give and take is important, divisive or not.
“We believe that honest and informed interchange of ideas and perspectives is the bedrock of an informed electorate,” he told students.
True that. But believing that CNN — and Trump — will actually have such an interchange up on the Hill might be a leap of faith too great for even Anselm of Canterbury.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.
State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.