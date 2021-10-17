The next time your son or daughter complains that soccer practice was too hard or homework was a heavy lift or life is just so unfair, tell them about Lauren Gaudette of Nashua.
Gaudette is severely hard of hearing. She has not one but two hip disorders. She has stomach and bladder issues and when she wakes up most days she is sore. She was born with spina bifida, a rare and severe birth defect.
You could also tell the kids that she is the freshman and junior varsity football coach for Windham High School.
She was profiled by reporter Alex Hall in last week’s Sunday News. She has worked her way up the coaching ranks from being student manager for Nashua South’s team, to being an assistant coach there and at Londonderry High before getting the assistant head coaching post at Windham. When the head coach was unavailable for one game this year, Gaudette may have become the first woman to serve as a varsity head coach in New Hampshire football history.
Football seems to be her first love but Gaudette also coaches JV boys basketball at Nashua South and is the javelin specialist coach at Manchester Memorial.
Of her, Windham football head coach Jack Byrne put it this way.
“Talking about fighting through adversity and all the lessons you want to teach kids, she’s maybe the number one person to learn from for that kind of stuff because she’s done it. She’s walked the talk, for sure.”
The Nashua School Board last week seemed to be taking a page from Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council’s playbook of a week earlier in handing victory to a handful of rabble-rousers rather than maintaining law and order.
Monday had a strange vibe to it. Perhaps it was the aftermath of Sunday morning’s mystery Kaboom! heard over southern New Hampshire (we’re guessing a gender-reveal blast gone wrong). Perhaps it was needless worry over Monday night’s Red Sox game.
Students at the University of New Hampshire rank their school relatively favorably on a range of free speech issues. How favorably? Enough to place UNH as third-best nationally according to an annual ranking by FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.
An oil leak off the California coast brought the usual, and ever-louder, clamor for an end to fossil fuel use. One report we read said that even the huge container vessels that ply the seas must be converted from oil use to batteries. The report did acknowledge that the batteries might have …
We’re not going to kick Mark Zuckerberg, he looks like too much of a crier; and we can’t blame Facebook for being rapacious. Of course it is. It tell us so every day in the posts we are fed. Users can hardly feign surprise. Nor is it surprising that such a large and successful company might …
Kingston state Rep. Ken Weyler, an M.I.T graduate and former commercial airline pilot, has given long and loyal years of service to New Hampshire. Like many legislators, that work for his state and country didn’t begin at the State House.