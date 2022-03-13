Owner Wayne Presby’s initial plan to erect a Disney-like hotel over the tracks at Skyline switch below the summit was met with strong public opposition, and rightly so. The slopes of Mount Washington present some of New Hampshire’s grandest vistas. Granite Staters have come to realize that the Presidential Range is one of their most valuable treasures. Disturbing any part of it is not to be taken lightly.
Presby is nothing if not persistent. He then talked of doing more with property on the summit itself, although the exact rights on the summit are in question.
Now the Cog owner is proposing to feed and host overnight guests in separate train coaches, 18 of them, that he would position from May to October at Skyline. In return for whatever permits he may need for this, Presby proposes that he would give up any contested rights at the summit itself. A ride on the Cog would end at Skyline. Passengers could then either hike up to the summit or be shuttled up by another train.
There is a lot for interested parties and the public to consider in this latest plan. The mountain has been hosting paying overnight guests ever since Tip-Top House was built and the AMC Lakes of the Clouds hut was opened. Adding a few coaches for such accommodations is worth reviewing, although 18 of them seems like more of a village than a few bedrooms.
New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.
Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.